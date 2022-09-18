Cooper Financial Group Buys New Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 37,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises 0.8% of Cooper Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHV. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 238.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,161,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636,194 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,430,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,871,000 after purchasing an additional 478,441 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,163,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,463,000 after purchasing an additional 281,812 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 35.6% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 963,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,789,000 after purchasing an additional 252,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 147.6% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 367,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,216,000 after purchasing an additional 218,937 shares during the last quarter.

SCHV stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.64. 565,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,462. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.98. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $60.51 and a 52 week high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

