Cooper Financial Group Has $700,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

SCHZ remained flat at $46.54 during trading on Friday. 580,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,142,418. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.42 and a 1-year high of $54.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.95 and its 200 day moving average is $48.61.

