Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CNM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Core & Main from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Core & Main from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Core & Main from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.00.

Core & Main Stock Performance

Shares of CNM stock opened at $23.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.60 and its 200 day moving average is $23.26. Core & Main has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $32.54.

Insider Activity at Core & Main

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Core & Main will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Laura K. Schneider sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $835,991.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,039.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Core & Main news, insider Laura K. Schneider sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $835,991.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,039.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 6,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $153,177.41. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,039.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,657. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core & Main

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNM. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Core & Main by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Core & Main during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Core & Main during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Core & Main during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core & Main Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

Featured Articles

