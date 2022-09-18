Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Robert W. Baird

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Core & Main from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Core & Main from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $29.00 price target on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Core & Main from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.00.

NYSE:CNM opened at $23.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.60 and its 200 day moving average is $23.26. Core & Main has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $32.54.

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.16. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Core & Main’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Core & Main will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 25,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $621,894.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,610.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 6,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $153,177.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,039.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 25,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $621,894.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,610.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,657. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Core & Main by 35.0% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,639,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018,351 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Core & Main by 58.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,035 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Core & Main by 35.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,066,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,189,000 after purchasing an additional 807,045 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in Core & Main by 15.5% in the second quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,480,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,324,000 after purchasing an additional 333,278 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Core & Main by 55.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,148,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,972,000 after purchasing an additional 770,677 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

