Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by West Oak Capital LLC

West Oak Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,515 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $281,919,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Corning by 197.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,499 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Corning by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,083,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $113,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,976 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,305,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $531,311,000 after purchasing an additional 943,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,668,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Corning
In other Corning news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Corning Stock Down 1.7 %
GLW opened at $32.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $30.63 and a one year high of $43.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.96.
Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Corning Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.
About Corning
Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.
