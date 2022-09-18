Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYF) Short Interest Down 18.5% in August

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,471,200 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the August 15th total of 5,488,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,016.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CTRYF shares. UBS Group lowered Country Garden from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Country Garden from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

CTRYF remained flat at $0.27 during midday trading on Friday. Country Garden has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.54.

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condominiums; and car parks and retail shops.

