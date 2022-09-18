Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Director Sells $484,800.00 in Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $484,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,350,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,086,823.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Coursera Price Performance

Shares of Coursera stock opened at $11.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 1.34. Coursera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $38.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.49.

Get Coursera alerts:

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.03). Coursera had a negative return on equity of 22.81% and a negative net margin of 35.70%. The company had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coursera

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Coursera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on Coursera from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Coursera from $38.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Coursera from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Coursera by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 7,015 shares during the period. Aviva PLC bought a new position in Coursera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Coursera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Coursera by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 726,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,752,000 after buying an additional 276,352 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Coursera by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 19,192 shares during the period. 63.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coursera

(Get Rating)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.