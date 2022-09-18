Cowen Boosts Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Price Target to $225.00

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Cowen from $191.00 to $225.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $215.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $182.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Trading Down 3.4 %

Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock opened at $130.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.93. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 1-year low of $42.02 and a 1-year high of $186.98.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Increases Dividend

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The energy company reported $30.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.89 by ($0.86). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 172.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post 82.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.392 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.30%.

Insider Activity at Alpha Metallurgical Resources

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, CEO David J. Stetson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.68, for a total value of $2,500,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,624,176.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,705 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,221,000 after purchasing an additional 14,548 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $1,101,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 1,619.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,029 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 32,992 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 198.3% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 34,579 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 22,986 shares during the period. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $958,000. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.