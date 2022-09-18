CPCoin Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $9.61 Million (CPC)

CPCoin (CPC) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. CPCoin has a market cap of $9.61 million and approximately $45,708.00 worth of CPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CPCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00001069 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, CPCoin has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005150 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,466.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005037 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00058560 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010458 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 49.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002290 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005151 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005354 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00061941 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00077390 BTC.

CPCoin Coin Profile

CPCoin (CPC) is a coin. CPCoin’s official Twitter account is @cpchain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CPCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CPCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

