Credits (CS) Price Down 14.7% This Week

Credits (CS) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Credits has a total market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $44,907.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Credits has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Credits coin can currently be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00006988 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005054 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Achain (ACT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000051 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kapu (KAPU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Credits Coin Profile

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official website is credits.com/en. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News.

Credits Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

