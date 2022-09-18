Critical Analysis: Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) and American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT)

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) and American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

Life Storage pays an annual dividend of $4.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. American Assets Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Life Storage pays out 114.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. American Assets Trust pays out 191.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Life Storage has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and American Assets Trust has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Risk & Volatility

Life Storage has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Assets Trust has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Life Storage 0 4 6 0 2.60 American Assets Trust 0 3 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Life Storage and American Assets Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Life Storage currently has a consensus price target of $145.36, suggesting a potential upside of 23.57%. American Assets Trust has a consensus price target of $32.50, suggesting a potential upside of 18.57%. Given Life Storage’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Life Storage is more favorable than American Assets Trust.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Life Storage and American Assets Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Life Storage $788.57 million 12.59 $249.32 million $3.76 31.29 American Assets Trust $375.83 million 4.41 $36.59 million $0.67 40.91

Life Storage has higher revenue and earnings than American Assets Trust. Life Storage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Assets Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.0% of Life Storage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.0% of American Assets Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Life Storage shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.4% of American Assets Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Life Storage and American Assets Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Life Storage 33.90% 9.20% 4.81% American Assets Trust 9.68% 3.25% 1.30%

Summary

Life Storage beats American Assets Trust on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Life Storage

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month. Life Storage consistently provides responsive service to approximately 500,000 customers, making it a leader in the industry.

About American Assets Trust

(Get Rating)

American Assets Trust, Inc. is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii. The company's office portfolio comprises approximately 3.4 million rentable square feet, and its retail portfolio comprises approximately 3.1 million square feet. In addition, the company owns one mixed-use property (including approximately 97,000 rentable square feet of retail space and a 369-room all-suite hotel) and 2,112 multifamily units. In 2011, the company was formed to succeed to the real estate business of American Assets, Inc., a privately held corporation founded in 1967 and, as such, has significant experience, long-standing relationships and extensive knowledge of its core markets, submarkets and asset classes.

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.