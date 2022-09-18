Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Stock Holdings Decreased by Grandview Asset Management LLC

Grandview Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,909,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,505,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,352 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,010,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,725,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919,828 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 6.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,925,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,862,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,426 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,940,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,311,853,000 after purchasing an additional 231,430 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,441,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,758,348,000 after purchasing an additional 337,741 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $214.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle to $213.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.20.

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $163.22 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.70 and a 1-year high of $209.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 165.17%.

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

