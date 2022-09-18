Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Short Interest Update

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,260,000 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the August 15th total of 3,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Crown Price Performance

CCK stock traded down $3.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,813,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,742. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.84. Crown has a 1-year low of $85.85 and a 1-year high of $130.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Crown had a positive return on equity of 40.47% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Crown will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Crown’s payout ratio is presently -29.43%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CCK. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Crown from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Crown from $147.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Crown from $130.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $46,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Crown

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,764,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,471,641,000 after buying an additional 143,049 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,247,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,469,000 after buying an additional 16,457 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,232,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $574,417,000 after buying an additional 1,006,524 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,313,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,558,000 after buying an additional 1,302,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,174,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,129,000 after buying an additional 47,817 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

