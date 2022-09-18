CryptoFranc (XCHF) Price Tops $0.99 on Top Exchanges

CryptoFranc (XCHF) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 18th. In the last week, CryptoFranc has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. CryptoFranc has a total market cap of $3.08 million and approximately $53,669.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoFranc coin can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00005205 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00110540 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005236 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005237 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.23 or 0.00865194 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

CryptoFranc’s genesis date was November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 3,100,000 coins. CryptoFranc’s official message board is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog. CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here. CryptoFranc’s official website is www.swisscryptotokens.ch.

According to CryptoCompare, “The CryptoFranc (XCHF) is an ERC-20 stablecoin issued by Swiss Crypto Tokens AG, representing a Swiss Franc denominated bond.All XCHF are fully backed by physical CHF banknotes which are audited by Grant Thornton Bank Audit Ltd on a monthly basis.”

