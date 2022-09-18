CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Downgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to “Market Perform”

Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $32.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CSX. Barclays upped their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of CSX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.33.

CSX Stock Down 2.3 %

CSX stock opened at $29.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. CSX has a 52 week low of $27.59 and a 52 week high of $38.63.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $771,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CSX by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,018,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,148,000 after purchasing an additional 76,499 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of CSX by 14.4% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 183,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after acquiring an additional 23,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of CSX by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,858,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,722,000 after purchasing an additional 43,570 shares during the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

