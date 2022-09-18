CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,770,000 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the August 15th total of 18,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on CTIC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of CTI BioPharma from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CTI BioPharma from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen started coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.71.

CTI BioPharma Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of CTIC opened at $5.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.49. CTI BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80.

Insider Transactions at CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma ( NASDAQ:CTIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CTI BioPharma will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 242,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $1,557,989.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,146.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 242,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $1,557,989.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,146.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 7,210,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total transaction of $44,128,663.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,839 shares in the company, valued at $121,414.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,618,487 shares of company stock worth $46,697,961 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CTI BioPharma

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 354.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

About CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

