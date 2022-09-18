Curio Price Reaches $0.0374 on Exchanges (CUR)

Curio (CUR) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Curio has a total market capitalization of $73,589.54 and approximately $85.00 worth of Curio was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Curio has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Curio coin can currently be purchased for $0.0374 or 0.00000192 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005142 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,463.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005035 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00058109 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010460 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005137 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005394 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00062859 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001999 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00078816 BTC.
About Curio
Curio (CRYPTO:CUR) is a coin. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Curio’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,966,078 coins. Curio’s official Twitter account is @CuraNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Curio is curioinvest.com. Curio’s official message board is blog.curioinvest.com.
Curio Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curio using one of the exchanges listed above.
