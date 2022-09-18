Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Short Interest Up 39.1% in August

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200,000 shares, a growth of 39.1% from the August 15th total of 3,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Curis Stock Performance
Curis stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.88. 1,363,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,922,991. Curis has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $8.50. The stock has a market cap of $80.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.31.
Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). Curis had a negative net margin of 533.89% and a negative return on equity of 68.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Curis will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.
About Curis
Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation.
