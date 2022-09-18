Curve DAO Token (CRV) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $94.21 Million

Curve DAO Token (CRV) traded down 11.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Curve DAO Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.95 or 0.00004868 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar. Curve DAO Token has a market capitalization of $503.75 million and approximately $94.21 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00111317 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005137 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005136 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.37 or 0.00849466 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Profile

Curve DAO Token’s genesis date was August 13th, 2020. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,820,680,573 coins and its circulating supply is 531,583,334 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Curve DAO Token’s official website is www.curve.fi.

Curve DAO Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost.Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers.”

