CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,127,900 shares, a growth of 40.7% from the August 15th total of 1,512,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,165,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

CV Sciences Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CVSI remained flat at $0.05 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,334. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06. CV Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.27.

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). CV Sciences had a negative return on equity of 271.20% and a negative net margin of 73.77%. The business had revenue of $4.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CV Sciences will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About CV Sciences

CV Sciences, Inc operates as a life science company in North America. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical. The Consumer Products segment develops, manufactures, and markets plant-based dietary supplements and hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) products under the PlusCBD, ProCBD, HappyLane, CV Acute, CV Defense, and PlusCBD Pet brand names in various health care sectors, including nutraceutical, beauty care, specialty foods, and pet products.

