CVA Family Office LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,364 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC owned 0.63% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNDB. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,461,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 275.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 81,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 60,037 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 154,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after purchasing an additional 34,144 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 112,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after purchasing an additional 16,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $774,000.
Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF stock opened at $51.28 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 12-month low of $48.80 and a 12-month high of $59.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.17.
