CVA Family Office LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,364 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC owned 0.63% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNDB. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,461,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 275.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 81,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 60,037 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 154,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after purchasing an additional 34,144 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 112,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after purchasing an additional 16,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $774,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF stock opened at $51.28 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 12-month low of $48.80 and a 12-month high of $59.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.17.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.