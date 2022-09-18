CVA Family Office LLC Buys 321 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 1.3% of CVA Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,624,000. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 51,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,926,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH opened at $238.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $245.82 and a 200-day moving average of $248.62. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $218.00 and a one year high of $292.05.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.