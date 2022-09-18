CVA Family Office LLC Reduces Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

CVA Family Office LLC cut its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,168,493,000 after buying an additional 5,868,493 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,766,111,000 after buying an additional 1,511,927 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Mastercard by 9.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,219,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,796,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,200 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Mastercard by 47.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,606,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053,394 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Mastercard by 3.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,080,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,032,182,000 after purchasing an additional 468,198 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.6 %

MA opened at $315.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $303.65 and a 1-year high of $399.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $339.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.13.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.09.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

