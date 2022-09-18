CVA Family Office LLC Sells 195,334 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

CVA Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 195,334 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Woodstock Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 143,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,968,000 after purchasing an additional 20,231 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 539,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,474,000 after acquiring an additional 61,468 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 685,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,571,000 after acquiring an additional 45,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $39.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.78. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.50 and a 12-month high of $52.42.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

