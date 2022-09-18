CVA Family Office LLC Sells 395 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

CVA Family Office LLC reduced its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,946 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 566.7% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 33.8% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 47.8% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $34.52 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $33.41 and a 1-year high of $57.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Comcast from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Cowen cut their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Redburn Partners cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.75.

Comcast Company Profile



Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Stories

