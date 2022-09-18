Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 159,800 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the August 15th total of 219,900 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 640,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Cyren Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of CYRN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,087. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day moving average is $2.74. Cyren has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $13.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Cyren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

Institutional Trading of Cyren

About Cyren

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyren in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Cyren in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyren during the first quarter valued at about $426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.47% of the company’s stock.

Cyren Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud delivered Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) cybersecurity solutions that protect businesses, their employees, and customers against threats from email, files, and the web. It provides Cyren threat detection services, which include email security engine that offers anti-spam inbound and outbound, IP reputation, and virus outbreak detection services; malware detection engine that is used to protect email applications; Web security engine, which is used by customers to provide URL classification for web browser filtering and safe search capabilities; and threat analysis services to detect advanced cyber threats.

