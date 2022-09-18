David Banks Buys 735,585 Shares of Haydale Graphene Industries plc (LON:HAYD) Stock

Haydale Graphene Industries plc (LON:HAYD – Get Rating) insider David Banks acquired 735,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of £14,711.70 ($17,776.34).

Haydale Graphene Industries Stock Performance

HAYD stock opened at GBX 1.90 ($0.02) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.79 million and a PE ratio of -1.90. Haydale Graphene Industries plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 7.70 ($0.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.65, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Get Haydale Graphene Industries alerts:

Haydale Graphene Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Haydale Graphene Industries plc, through its subsidiaries, functionalizes graphene and other nanomaterials in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, China, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, and internationally. It offers composites; elastomers; graphene and silver-based complex fluids for radio frequency identification market; piezo resistive nanomaterial enhanced inks graphene-based sensor systems; flexible electronics; and test strips for self-diagnostic biomedical sensor device.

Receive News & Ratings for Haydale Graphene Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haydale Graphene Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.