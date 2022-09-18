Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.85

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DVDCY – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.85 and traded as high as $9.85. Davide Campari-Milano shares last traded at $9.85, with a volume of 3,900 shares traded.
Davide Campari-Milano Stock Up 5.5 %
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88 and a beta of 0.95.
Davide Campari-Milano Company Profile
Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Davide Campari-Milano (DVDCY)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
Receive News & Ratings for Davide Campari-Milano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davide Campari-Milano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.