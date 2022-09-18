DBK Financial Counsel LLC Has $5.28 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

DBK Financial Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,570 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 8.6% of DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $221,000. TIAA FSB increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,134,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,891 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.7% in the first quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

VEA stock opened at $39.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.62. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.82 and a twelve month high of $53.04.

