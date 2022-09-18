DBK Financial Counsel LLC Takes $245,000 Position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

DBK Financial Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. DBK Financial Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $766,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,375,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,776,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $393,000.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of DFNM stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $47.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,348. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.47 and a fifty-two week high of $50.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.24.

