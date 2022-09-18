DecentBet 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $64.00 (DBET)

DecentBet (DBET) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 18th. DecentBet has a market capitalization of $34,653.85 and $64.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DecentBet has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. One DecentBet coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005075 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,710.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004953 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00057915 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 83% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010329 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005559 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005073 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00064657 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00077372 BTC.

DecentBet Profile

DecentBet is a coin. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet.

DecentBet Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

