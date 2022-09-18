Delek US (NYSE:DK) Rating Increased to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $49.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

DK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Delek US from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Delek US from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Delek US to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Delek US from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delek US currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.09.

DK stock opened at $25.88 on Wednesday. Delek US has a 1 year low of $14.07 and a 1 year high of $35.23. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.62 and a 200 day moving average of $25.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $1.93. Delek US had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.88) earnings per share. Delek US’s revenue was up 173.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Delek US will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 386.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delek US during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 354.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

