Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.00.

DNLI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Insider Transactions at Denali Therapeutics

In other news, insider Carole Ho sold 2,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $77,519.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,663 shares in the company, valued at $5,457,802.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $712,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,950,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,452,177.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 2,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $77,519.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,457,802.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,657 shares of company stock worth $1,662,200. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Stock Down 4.1 %

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 772,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,441,000 after acquiring an additional 137,462 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $2,339,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1,029.5% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 15,443 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 187,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

DNLI opened at $29.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.71. Denali Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $20.24 and a 52 week high of $56.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.83.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.06% and a negative net margin of 252.50%. The business had revenue of $52.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 129.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

