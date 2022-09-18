DerivaDAO (DDX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $18.10 Million

DerivaDAO (DDX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 18th. DerivaDAO has a total market capitalization of $18.10 million and approximately $502,205.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DerivaDAO coin can currently be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00003471 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DerivaDAO has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $504.54 or 0.02524478 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00113573 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005004 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005004 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.47 or 0.00827923 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

DerivaDAO Coin Profile

DerivaDAO was first traded on December 4th, 2020. DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DerivaDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DDX is the native token of DerivaDEX. DDX is used to govern the project via the DerivaDAO. DDX is also used for fee reductions and for staking opportunities.”

According to CryptoCompare, "DDX is the native token of DerivaDEX. DDX is used to govern the project via the DerivaDAO. DDX is also used for fee reductions and for staking opportunities."

