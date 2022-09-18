Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Kion Group (FRA:KGX) a €54.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($55.10) price target on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on KGX. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €29.00 ($29.59) price target on Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €63.00 ($64.29) price target on Kion Group in a report on Monday, June 27th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €77.00 ($78.57) price target on Kion Group in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group set a €75.00 ($76.53) price objective on Kion Group in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €68.00 ($69.39) price objective on Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Kion Group Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of FRA KGX opened at €21.77 ($22.21) on Wednesday. Kion Group has a 1-year low of €57.87 ($59.05) and a 1-year high of €81.82 ($83.49). The business has a 50-day moving average of €40.86 and a 200-day moving average of €48.81.

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

