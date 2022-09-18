Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,350,000 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the August 15th total of 8,030,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.09. The company had a trading volume of 4,446,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,094,347. The company has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.34. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $7.54 and a fifty-two week high of $16.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.58 and its 200-day moving average is $10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter worth about $612,015,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 82,407,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $720,246,000 after purchasing an additional 23,647,091 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 1st quarter worth about $279,319,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 119,867,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,503,617,000 after purchasing an additional 16,896,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,544,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

DB has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.22) to €10.00 ($10.20) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.31) to €13.00 ($13.27) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.38.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

