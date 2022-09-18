Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €145.00 Price Target for Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($147.96) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €180.00 ($183.67) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($122.45) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €100.00 ($102.04) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €200.00 ($204.08) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €165.00 ($168.37) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Shares of SU stock opened at €120.92 ($123.39) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €126.31 and its 200-day moving average is €130.77. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1 year low of €64.88 ($66.20) and a 1 year high of €76.34 ($77.90).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

