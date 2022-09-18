Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, an increase of 14.1% from the August 15th total of 50,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Deutsche Wohnen Price Performance

DWHHF stock remained flat at $24.44 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.53. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1-year low of $23.40 and a 1-year high of $63.66.

About Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

