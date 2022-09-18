DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF) Short Interest Down 17.6% in August

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZFGet Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the August 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $4.97 during trading on Friday. DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $4.97 and a 12-month high of $9.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.06.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft manufactures diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: DEUTZ Compact Engines, DEUTZ Customized Solutions, and Other. The DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides servicing of liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

