DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the August 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DHC Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DHC Acquisition by 159.5% in the 1st quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 130,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 79,929 shares in the last quarter.

DHC Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DHCAW traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.20. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,533. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.18. DHC Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $1.00.

