Digible 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $17,497.00 (DIGI)

Digible (DIGI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One Digible coin can currently be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Digible has a total market capitalization of $345,218.43 and approximately $17,497.00 worth of Digible was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Digible has traded 2% higher against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00110401 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005152 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005152 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002342 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.47 or 0.00849995 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Digible
Digible’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,997,867 coins. Digible’s official Twitter account is @digibleio and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Digible
Receive News & Updates for Digible Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digible and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.