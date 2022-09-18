Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA) Short Interest Up 41.2% in August

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 41.2% from the August 15th total of 5,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Disruptive Acquisition Co. I

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DISA. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 988.2% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 20,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 18,874 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $966,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 1.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 98,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, Kawa Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,116,000. 63.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DISA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.90. 303,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,879. Disruptive Acquisition Co. I has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $9.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.80.

About Disruptive Acquisition Co. I

Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

