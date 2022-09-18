Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 29.5% from the August 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of DHCNL opened at $13.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.73. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $12.85 and a 52 week high of $25.67.

