Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) Rating Increased to Buy at DNB Markets

DNB Markets upgraded shares of Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:DTNOF opened at $1.29 on Wednesday. Dno Asa has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $1.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.47.

DNO ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas assets in the Middle East and the North Sea. Its flagship project is the Tawke field that is located in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. As of December 31, 2021, its proven reserves consisted of 196.1 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); proven and probable reserves included 321.4 MMboe; and proven, probable, and possible reserves consisted of 420.6 MMboe.

