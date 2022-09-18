Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) Rating Increased to Buy at DNB Markets

DNB Markets upgraded shares of Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Dno Asa Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:DTNOF opened at $1.29 on Wednesday. Dno Asa has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $1.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.47.
Dno Asa Company Profile
