DOC.COM Hits Market Cap of $1.57 Million (MTC)

DOC.COM (MTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. DOC.COM has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $101,356.00 worth of DOC.COM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DOC.COM coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DOC.COM has traded down 12.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005144 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,427.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005016 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00058405 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010480 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005145 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005344 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00061976 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001999 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00077673 BTC.

DOC.COM Profile

MTC is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. DOC.COM’s total supply is 783,285,021 coins and its circulating supply is 773,580,398 coins. The official message board for DOC.COM is cryptomaa.com/coin/MTC. DOC.COM’s official Twitter account is @Docademic. The official website for DOC.COM is doc.com.

DOC.COM Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Doc.com offers an easy-to-use interface that aggregates Artificial Intelligence’s analytical benefits and U.S. certified doctors staffed in-house 24 hours a day, into a single user-friendly application. This allows patients to solicit medical assistance in the place and time of one’s choosing, as well as follow up on treatments they receive and take. MEDICAL TOKEN CURRENCY (MTC) is a digital currency that pays people for taking care of their health. In addition, MTC is the means to interact with Doc.com’s Lifechain-enabled healthcare platform. It allows interested parties to trade valuable population health data, in exchange for a digital currency that can be used to acquire services or products on the platform. Doc.com immediately rewards patients with MTC after each virtual consultation as a benefit for taking care of their health and using our services. Anonymous statistical data is collected on patient population and displayed on the Doc Insights platform Proceeds from healthcare and business partners who subscribe to Doc Insights are used to buy MTC on the regulated exchanges MTC is listed on “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOC.COM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DOC.COM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DOC.COM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

