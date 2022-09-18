Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,540,000 shares, a growth of 36.9% from the August 15th total of 6,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

D has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.29.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Institutional Trading of Dominion Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.6% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 23,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 45,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.82. The stock had a trading volume of 14,132,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,867,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.