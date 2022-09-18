DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCS) Short Interest Update

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the August 15th total of 4,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 33,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DPCS. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I by 38.5% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,175,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,695,000 after purchasing an additional 326,984 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I by 135.0% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,175,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,692,000 after acquiring an additional 675,002 shares during the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,917,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I by 128.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,090,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,830,000 after acquiring an additional 614,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its holdings in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I by 10.0% in the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 825,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,192,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I stock remained flat at $10.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,978. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.96. DP Cap Acquisition Corp I has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $10.15.

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the tech-enabled consumer and technology sectors. DP Cap Acquisition Corp I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

