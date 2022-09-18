Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Short Interest Update

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,690,000 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the August 15th total of 2,810,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 437,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.4 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Driven Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Driven Brands stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.26. The stock had a trading volume of 893,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,252. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.69. Driven Brands has a 12 month low of $24.62 and a 12 month high of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Driven Brands ( NASDAQ:DRVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $508.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.37 million. Driven Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Driven Brands will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Driven Brands news, major shareholder Rc Iv Cayman Icw Holdings Llc sold 2,257,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $72,659,364.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,056,415 shares in the company, valued at $452,475,998.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Rc Iv Cayman Icw Holdings Llc sold 2,257,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $72,659,364.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,056,415 shares in the company, valued at $452,475,998.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael G. Macaluso sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $503,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 318,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,007,237.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,273,203 shares of company stock worth $298,492,725 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRVN. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Driven Brands in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Driven Brands by 1,790.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Driven Brands by 3,612.2% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 4,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

