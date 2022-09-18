DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Short Interest Up 42.9% in August

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the August 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:DTF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.49. 28,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,958. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.28. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has a 1 year low of $11.35 and a 1 year high of $14.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its position in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 24,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 479,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 216,513 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,678,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.48% of the company’s stock.

About DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

