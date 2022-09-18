Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $19.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $24.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NAPA. Citigroup dropped their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duckhorn Portfolio currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.25.

Duckhorn Portfolio Stock Down 5.0 %

Duckhorn Portfolio stock opened at $14.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 6.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.95. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of -0.29. Duckhorn Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of $14.24 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duckhorn Portfolio

In other Duckhorn Portfolio news, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $504,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 422,685 shares in the company, valued at $8,529,783.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $96,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,150,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,143,294.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 6.5% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 35.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 4,929.3% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 59,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 58,511 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 11.1% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,416,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,893,000 after acquiring an additional 240,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 24.1% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 36,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 6,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

About Duckhorn Portfolio

(Get Rating)

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

Featured Stories

